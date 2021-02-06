Farmer’s Chakka Jam Live Updates: Heavy security deployed at Delhi border points

Tight security at Singhu border ahead of Farmers' Chakka jam. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Farmers Chakka Jam Live Updates: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three new farm laws have called for a nationwide three-hour ‘Chakka jam’, or road blockade, between 12 noon and 3 PM on Saturday. Barring Delhi, the blockade will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region, and the rest of country, including the southern states.

This is the protesting farmers’ first major event since the tractor rally on Republic Day, which saw chaotic scenes as groups of protesting farmers broke off the planned parade route, entered the national capital, and clashed with the police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions that has called for the ‘Chakka jam’, has said that all national and state highways will be blocked. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait explained, “Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now)”

Vehicles that get stuck during the jam will be given water and food, Tikait said. These people will also be provided with items like ‘chana’ and peanuts and will be apprised of what the government is doing with the farmers.

In view of the nationwide ‘Chakka Jam’, the Delhi Police has strengthened security arrangements at all border points in the national capital. The police have erected multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles at the Ghazipur border. Barbed wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The Haryana Police has also stepped up security measures in a bid to maintain law and order. Senior police officers have been asked to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements at vital junctions and roads while district police chiefs have been directed to ensure deployment of adequate personnel, according to an official communication issued to them.