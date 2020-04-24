Maharashtra: 28-year-old Chakan sarpanch impresses PM with measures to contain coronavirus in her village

28-year-old Priyanka Medankar is the sarpanch of Medankarwadi 28-year-old Priyanka Medankar is the sarpanch of Medankarwadi

Hours after she interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video-conference, 28-year-old Priyanka Medankar, sarpanch of Medankarwadi near Chakan area of Khed taluka, got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“An official from PMO told me that my interaction with him, and the interaction with a sarpanch from Chandigarh, was highly appreciated by the Prime Minister,” Medankar told The Indian Express.

On the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas, Medankar was among the seven sarpanchs selected by the central government for an interaction with the Prime Minister.

“…I had got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday afternoon, telling me that I was selected to interact with the Prime Minister… I don’t know how I was selected as I had not made any application for it. But the PMO said they got my number from the Pune Zilla Parishad,” she said.

Medankar said she was asked to download an app of the PMO. “… We were online since 9.30 am. The PM spoke to us around 10.45 am…We were told that 25 lakh officials were watching the video-conference,” she said.

Medankar said the PM asked her about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the village and lauded her efforts. “He asked me to use technology to contain the spread of the virus,” she said.

The sarpanch, a former student of MIT in Pune, also praised the efforts of the Prime Minister. Speaking in chaste Hindi, Medankar told the PM that he was doing a great job by containing the spread of the virus and setting an example before the world. “The way the Prime Minister and his government have gone about containing the spread of virus, it is praiseworthy. The Prime Minister has indeed set an example before the world, which is fighting a hard battle to contain the infection in their respective countries,” she said.

Outlining the steps taken to fight the pandemic in her village, Medankar said, “… First, we had decided that grocery and vegetable shops should remain open on alternative days. For the first three days, grocery shops were asked to remain shut and the next three days, vegetable vendors were asked to remain shut. From April 17 to 23, complete lockdown was observed. Social distancing is being implemented strictly. Masks are mandatory for all… as a result, we do not have a single case of coronavirus,” she said.

Medankar was elected sarpach in 2015 and her is coming to an end in August this year. Her husband is also the sarpanch of a village near Urali Kanchan.

