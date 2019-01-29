IPS officer under fire after searching CPM office in Kerala

An IPS officer in Kerala is at the receiving end of the ruling CPI(M)’s ire after she searched the party’s office in pursuit of party workers allegedly involved in an attack on a police station.

Advertising

Chaitra Teresa John, a Kerala-cadre IPS officer, was divested of the additional charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Thiruvananthapuram, immediately after she searched the CPI (M) district committee office here on January 24. The party workers she was searching for had allegedly thrown stones at a Thiruvananthapuram police station on January 23.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the Home portfolio, has ordered a probe against the 2015-batch officer, with CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan saying that no officer will be allowed to “flutter over” the state government.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said John raided the party office with an intention to create news. “Her intention was to tarnish the party in public. No police officer should have done it. She wanted to give a stick to the Opposition to target the government. We have brought the issue to the notice of the CM. We are expecting deterrent action against the officer.”

The government move has triggered widespread protests.

The Opposition on Monday raised the issue in the state Assembly. In a submission, Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala said John conducted a genuine raid based on specific information of the assailants hiding in the CPI (M) office. “By taking action against her, the government is sending a message that the ruling party’s office is above the law. The CPI(M) is trying to create anarchy in the state. The government should desist from taking punitive action against the officer,” said Chennithala.

However, replying to the submission in the Assembly, Vijayan said, “The government policy is to create a situation conducive for the functioning of political parties without any problem. Appropriate action will be taken against anyone who adopts a stand against that policy.”

The CM said party offices in Kerala are usually not subjected to such searches. “In Kerala, political leaders normally cooperate with police investigations. Respecting and acknowledging social work is a basic element of our democratic society. An act that infringes upon that approach should not have taken place. There are attempts from certain vested sections to belittle political workers. Such an approach needs to be rectified.”

John, a native of Kozhikode, is the daughter of IRS-cadre officer Dr John Joseph who is now a member (budget) of the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs, New Delhi. She joined the Indian Railway Traffic Service in 2012, and attempted the civil services exam again, and was selected to the IPS with 111 rank in 2015.

Advertising

Earlier this month, John, who is also SP for the Women’s cell, was involved in the arrest of eight leaders of the CPI(M)-affiliated NGO Union, who were allegedly involved in an attack on an SBI office in Thiruvananthapuram during the nationwide shutdown sponsored by trade unions on January 9.