Appointed chairman of House panel, but Pilot loyalist reiterates he wants to quit

Days after he was named as the chairman of an Assembly panel following the Speaker’s rejection of his resignation, Hemaram Choudhary, one of the senior-most Congress MLAs in Rajasthan, has said that he hasn’t changed his stand on resigning from the Assembly.

“I didn’t ask the Speaker to make me the chairman of the panel. It is his right to form committees and appoint chairman. I haven’t been able to meet the Speaker ever since tendering my resignation. I didn’t tender my resignation only to take it back later. I am hoping to meet the Speaker and thereafter I will tell him about my reasons for resigning,” Choudhary told The Indian Express on Monday.

Choudhary was recently appointed the chairman of the Public Undertaking Committee which was constituted by Speaker CP Joshi. The six-time MLA from Gudhamalani in Barmer district had tendered his resignation in May, but it is yet to be accepted. “I stayed in Jaipur for 6-7 days hoping to meet the Assembly Speaker. But I was told by his office that the meeting can happen only after the lockdown ends. I will decide my next step only after meeting the Speaker,” said Choudhary.

Choudhary was among the 18 MLAs who had sided with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot during the political crisis in Rajasthan last year. After a month of uncertainty, Choudhary and the other legislators had returned after meeting the Congress high command, which constituted a committee to address their grievances.

MLAs loyal to Pilot have reiterated that they want the committee to take certain decisions soon. Pilot has also said that there is no reason for any further delay by the committee in taking action on matters such as political appointments and Cabinet expansion.

“He (Pilot) has worked for five years and helped to form the government. His contribution can’t be forgotten. Dialogue should be initiated with him and this issue should be resolved. He had met the high command who had assured him that he would be heard. But since then the high command has not decided anything. It is in the interest of the Congress that the high command decides the issue soon,” said Choudhary, who is also a former leader of opposition in Rajasthan. He added that nobody benefits from infighting within the party.