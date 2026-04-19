Blood bank ex-staffer arrested 6 months after children get HIV ‘following blood transfusion’

The incident dates back to October 2025, when five children undergoing regular treatment for thalassemia at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital were allegedly administered infected blood from the hospital’s blood bank. (File Photo)

Nearly six months after five thalassemia-affected minors were found to have been infected with HIV, allegedly after blood transfers in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, police have arrested a man in connection with the case.

The incident dates back to October 2025, when five children undergoing regular treatment for thalassemia at the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital were allegedly administered infected blood from the hospital’s blood bank. The alleged lapse came to light after a minor tested positive for HIV.

Subsequently, an investigation by Jharkhand Health Services discovered that four more kids tested positive for HIV.

With no FIR initially registered despite a complaint, the families of the affected children approached the Jharkhand High Court. In a hearing on February 4, the court took note of the allegations and observed that the complaint disclosed a cognisable offence. The petitioners argued that due to alleged acts and omissions by those in charge of the blood bank, the lives of the minors had been put at risk.