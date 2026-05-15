Chabahar a golden gateway, hope India continues to develop it: Iran FM Araghchi

Underlining that India can play a “constructive role” in the region, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas AraghchiFriday described his country’s Chabahar port a “golden gateway” and a “symbol of cooperation”, expressing the hope that India will continue to develop the strategic port.
Araghchi, who has been leading negotiations with the US and representing the Iranian regime in world capitals, made these remarks at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi after attending a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers. That meeting ended without a consensus on the language over the war in West Asia.
Araghchi, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting, said, “Chabahar is a symbol of cooperation between Iran and India. India played an important role in the development of that port. It has now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions, but I am confident that this port will be like a Golden Gate for India to access Central Asia, and then Europe through this transit route. And also for Europeans, Central Asians, and others to access the Indian Ocean. It is a very strategic port, important for both us and India, and many other countries. So I hope that Indians will continue their work in the Chabahar port, so that it will be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around.”
“I think India, with its good reputation, can play a role in this region to help peace and to promote peace and security. India is a friend to all countries in the Persian Gulf… So we appreciate any positive and constructive role… We will welcome any constructive role by India.”
On possible energy supply to India, he said India has been a “customer of Iranian oil” and was stopped by India due to unilateral US sanctions. “We are interested in continuing the oil business. We want to sell oil to India…we are ready to provide India with energy sources,” he said.
On the lack of consensus at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Araghchi lashed out at the UAE, saying that it provided space to US and Israel to attack Iran. “They have to live in the neighbourhood, and Israel and the US can’t protect them. Instead of being a source of security, the US and Israel’s presence has become a source of insecurity for them,” he said.
On the Strait of Hormuz, he said it was the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and that Iran is ready to help all vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but the situation is “very complicated” now.
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“We continue to coordinate with India on movement of vessels through Hormuz,” he said. About 11 Indian ships have passed through the Strait, while 13 are still stuck there.
On negotiations with the US, he said these are “suffering from trust”, and that the Islamabad talks are in a “difficult situation” because of the maximalist stance of the US. “Iran has every reason not to trust the US while Americans have every reason to trust us,” he said.
According to Araghchi, mediation by Pakistan has not failed yet, but is in a “difficult situation.” He said that there is a “shaky ceasefire”, and “diplomacy must be given a chance”.
Earlier, after his meeting with Jaishankar, he posted on X, “In fruitful engagement with my host @DrSJaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on the safety of commerce.” He also appreciated humanitarian assistance by the Indian government.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More