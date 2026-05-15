Chabahar a golden gateway, hope India continues to develop it: Iran FM Araghchi

Underlining that India can play a “constructive role” in the region, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi Friday described his country’s Chabahar port a “golden gateway” and a “symbol of cooperation”, expressing the hope that India will continue to develop the strategic port.

Araghchi, who has been leading negotiations with the US and representing the Iranian regime in world capitals, made these remarks at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi after attending a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers. That meeting ended without a consensus on the language over the war in West Asia.

Araghchi, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a bilateral meeting, said, “Chabahar is a symbol of cooperation between Iran and India. India played an important role in the development of that port. It has now somehow slowed down because of the US sanctions, but I am confident that this port will be like a Golden Gate for India to access Central Asia, and then Europe through this transit route. And also for Europeans, Central Asians, and others to access the Indian Ocean. It is a very strategic port, important for both us and India, and many other countries. So I hope that Indians will continue their work in the Chabahar port, so that it will be fully developed at the service of the interests of India and other countries around.”