Chabahar port: India, Afghanistan, Iran agree on routes for trade, transit corridors

A trilateral meeting of officials from India, Afghanistan and Iran on the strategically important Chabahar port was held in the Iranian port city Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Officials from the three countries agreed on the routes for trade and transit corridors between their countries at the first meeting of the Follow-up Committee.

“Positive and constructive discussions were held between the three sides on full operationalisation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement for international transit and transport through the Chabahar Port. They agreed on the routes for the trade and transit corridors between the three countries,” the MEA said. It was agreed to finalise, at the earliest, the protocol to harmonise transit, roads, customs, and consular matters.

On the occasion, India Ports Global Limited company opened its office and took over operations at the Shaheed Behesti port at Chabahar. During the meeting, it was also agreed to allow cargo movement at Chabahar, the MEA said.