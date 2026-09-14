Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel’s OSD held in exam irregularities case

Presently posted as Additional Collector in Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Chetan Borghariya has been arrested under provisions of PMLA

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
4 min readRaipurSep 14, 2026 09:47 PM IST
ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered in February 2024 by the EOW/ACB, Raipur, in connection with large-scale corruption, manipulation and irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Examinations. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered in February 2024 by the EOW/ACB, Raipur, in connection with large-scale corruption, manipulation and irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Examinations. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
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The ED recently arrested Chetan Borghariya, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s office, in connection with the money laundering investigation relating to alleged irregularities and manipulation in the CGPSC State Service Examinations, 2020 and 2021.

At present, Borghariya was posted as Additional Collector, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Chhattisgarh. He was arrested on September 11 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered in February 2024 by the EOW/ACB, Raipur, in connection with large-scale corruption, manipulation and irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Examinations.

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The case was subsequently taken over by CBI, which registered an FIR against Taman Singh Sonwani, the then Chairman of CGPSC, and others, and subsequently filed charge sheets in the matter.

Also Read | ‘70% match with actual question paper’: In Chhattisgarh, university exam cancelled over ‘leak’

Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has revealed that three men – Utkarsh Chandrakar, Anil Chandrakar and Dr Vikash Chandrakar – allegedly collected illegal gratification exceeding Rs 3 crore from various candidates of the CGPSC State Service Examination, 2021, on the assurance of providing question papers in advance and securing their selection by using their purported access and influence in the then CM’s office.

Investigation further revealed that the name and official position of Borghariya was allegedly used in connection with such assurances.

Utkarsh is a nephew of KK Chandravanshi, who was a Personal Assistant to Baghel during his stint as the CM.

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‘Papers distributed in marriage hall’

ED has established that leaked question papers were allegedly provided to certain candidates prior to the examinations. Candidates were assembled at Siddhi Vinayak Marriage Palace, Raipur, prior to the Preliminary Examination, where the leaked question paper was allegedly distributed to them, according to the allegations.

Also Read | ED finds Rs 3.3 crore, Africa link in raids linked to Karnataka minister, family

Subsequently, candidates were accommodated at Barnawapara Sanctuary Resort, where coaching was allegedly imparted based on leaked question papers relating to the Mains Examination.

“Financial investigation revealed cash deposits aggregating to Rs 66.64 Lakh through 170 transactions in the bank account of Borghariya during the relevant period. Investigation has also revealed multiple financial transactions between Chetan Borghariya and Utkarsh Chandrakar,” ED said in a press statement on Monday.

“Earlier, ED had conducted search proceedings at the premises of Chetan Borghariya on 01.09.2026 under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002. During the search proceedings, various digital devices, including mobile phones, were recovered and seized,” the statement read.

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“Forensic examination of the seized digital devices revealed communications between Chetan Borghariya and Utkarsh Chandrakar relating, inter alia, to financial transactions and demands for return/payment of money. Investigation has also revealed financial transactions involving M/s Figurecave E-Com (OPC) Private Limited, which is suspected to have been used for layering and movement of funds,” the statement added.

The evidence gathered during investigation, including digital evidence, banking transactions and statements recorded under PMLA, 2002, revealed involvement of Chetan Borghariya in processes and activities connected with the Proceeds of Crime, including their acquisition, possession, concealment and use, the ED said.

Borghariya has been sent to ED’s custody for six days, starting from the day of his arrest.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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