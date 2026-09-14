Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel’s OSD held in exam irregularities case

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered in February 2024 by the EOW/ACB, Raipur, in connection with large-scale corruption, manipulation and irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Examinations. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The ED recently arrested Chetan Borghariya, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s office, in connection with the money laundering investigation relating to alleged irregularities and manipulation in the CGPSC State Service Examinations, 2020 and 2021.

At present, Borghariya was posted as Additional Collector, Balrampur-Ramanujganj, Chhattisgarh. He was arrested on September 11 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered in February 2024 by the EOW/ACB, Raipur, in connection with large-scale corruption, manipulation and irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) State Service Examinations.