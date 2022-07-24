Bhupesh Baghel in Delhi; likely to raise with Congress leaders his differences with T S Singh Deo

Updated: July 24, 2022 9:11:58 am
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached the national capital on Saturday and is likely to raise with the Congress leadership the issue of his differences with state minister T S Singh Deo, sources said.
They said Singh Deo is also likely to be in the national capital as he is the observer for Gujarat assembly polls along with chief observer Ashok Gehlot.
Baghel is in Delhi to participate in the Congress’ strategy meet ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. He is the chief observer for the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh slated later this year where the Congress is seeking to replace the BJP from power.
Sources said Baghel will meet the Congress leadership and raise the issue of his differences with Deo, who he alleges has given the BJP a handle to attack the party.
Subscriber Only Stories
Deo had tendered his resignation as Panchayat Minister saying no funds were made available to his department and hence no work could be undertaken on PM Awas Yojna to provide houses to the poor.
This has once again brought the rift within Chhattisgarh Congress out in the open.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
In HC: 'CPM-backed MLA asked UAE govt to ban Malayalam daily’
Latest News
Here’s how you can get Pixel 6a’s Magic Eraser-like feature on any iPhone and Android phone
International Self-Care Day 2022: Daily morning habits to inculcate in your lifestyle
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of AP IPS officer onboard flight
Four years back Neeraj Chopra’s late Aussie coach Calvert had seen this coming: ‘He is Dennis Lillee of javelin throw in India’
Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer is an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Watch
Bhupesh Baghel in Delhi; likely to raise with Congress leaders his differences with T S Singh Deo
The fitness secrets behind Neeraj Chopra’s World Championship medal
While You Were Asleep: France storm into Women’s Euro semis, Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir wins world 800m gold and ENG-W beat SA-W in 2nd T20I
Manoj Kumar understood the ‘soft power’ of patriotism in movies, how Bharat Kumar came into being
Who will be CM? Who won’t? Karnataka Congress has a problem
Missing items: AIADMK files complaint against OPS Chennai
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,014 new infections, zero deaths; 431 cases in Chennai