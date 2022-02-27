Chhattisgarh to bear travel cost of state’s people returning from Ukraine

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Saturday said that the state government will bear the expenses of people returning to the state from Ukraine.

“The state government will bear the expenses of citizens, including students, of Chhattisgarh who are returning from Ukraine on personal expenses”, a government statement quoted Baghel as saying.

Chhattisgarh government had set-up a helpdesk in New Delhi on February 22, with Ganesh Mishra, liason officer at Chhattisgarh Bhawan, as the nodal officer “to help the people of Chhattisgarh on issues related to Ukraine”, official statement said.

It further added, “Mr. Mishra can be contacted on phone number 01146156000, mobile number 9997060999 and fax number 01146156030.”