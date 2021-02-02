Cess on petrol, diesel to raise funds for various allocations in Union Budget: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the cess on petrol and diesel was imposed to raise funds for various allocations in the Union Budget. (File)

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday said the cess on petrol and diesel was imposed to raise funds for various allocations in the Union Budget.

“The Union Budget is a big relief to farmers as there is a large allocation for crop loans. It will help in increasing institutional freedom for agriculture instead of relying on money lenders,” Patil said at a press conference in Pune.

The public health system is being strengthened and infrastructure in rural areas is being increased, said the state BJP chief.

Patil also urged NCP chief Sharad Pawar to ask the thousands of farmers protesting in Delhi to withdraw their agitation as the Union government has suspended the new farm laws for now. “Pawar had demanded that there should be a discussion on the farm laws in Parliament. The demand has been accepted as the laws have been suspended for one-and-a-half years during which they will be discussed. Now, the NCP chief should ask the farmers to withdraw their agitation,” he said.

Patil, the MLA from Kothrud in Pune, said he reviewed various development projects in the city and was informed that Pune Metro will start operating on one of its routes from March this year while the entire 31 km of completed route would be operational by the year end.