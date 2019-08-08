Cess on high-speed diesel, petrol is anti-people: AAP hits out at Amarinder Singh Govt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the Captain Amarinder Singh Government for its decision to levy additional cess of Rs 10 paise per litre each on petrol and high-speed diesel prices in urban areas in the state, which it described as a “sledgehammer blow” for all categories of consumers in the state including farmers.

In a statement issued from party headquarters in Chandigarh on Wednesday, chief spokesperson of the party and MLA, Baljinder Kaur and state trade wing chief Neena Mittal, said the people of the state were already paying more VAT/Cess than what the people in other states of the country were paying, stating that the proposed hike in petroleum products was set to burn a big hole in their pockets. The AAP leaders said that the people were subjected to a surfeit of problems due to anti-people policies of the union and state governments.

The AAP leaders further added that the Captain government, instead of levying additional cess on petroleum products, should have allowed exemption on additional hike, thus bailing out the people who were likely to be hit by the proposed hike.

They stated that the people were already grappling with and expensive power tariff issue and other tax liabilities.

Dubbing the decision of the government as dictatorial and anti-people decision, the AAP leaders said the government had been hiking prices of electricity and petroleum products thus unmasking its anti-people face.

The AAP leaders demanded that the government should immediately review its lop-sided and anti-people decision.