Certified jute seeds for farmers in West Bengal: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani in Kolkata on Thursday (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Smriti Irani in Kolkata on Thursday (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The National Seeds Corporation (NSC) will provide certified jute seeds to farmers in the state in order to improve crop quality, said Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.

Speaking at an interactive session with the members of Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kolkata on Thursday, Irani said, “NSC will supply these certified seeds to the jute farmers in the state through different central and state government agencies. Use of certified seeds will naturally improve the crop quality, which in turn will help jute traders to go for enhanced diversification of jute products.”

According to her, the diversification of jute products will help jute mill owners reduce their dependence on the government under the Jute Packaging Materials (Compulsory use in Packaging Commodities) Act, 1987, which mandates packing of 90 per cent of food grains and 20 per cent of sugar in jute bags.

According to the Union minister, West Bengal has all the potential to become the largest exporter of diversified jute products. “The only thing that is necessary is to stop dependence on JMP Act and go for diversification of jute products,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App