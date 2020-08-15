Ceremony to be held as per MHA rules: Mamata Banerjee to fete Covid warriors during low-key I-Day event

Mamata Banerjee. (File)

A low-key celebration will be held on the 74th Independence Day on the city’s Red Road on Saturday, keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

During the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will pay a floral tribute to the police memorial and the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Red Road.

According to sources, very limited number of guest has been invited. The chief minister will felicitate a host of Covid warriors, including doctors, policemen, nurses and migrant labourers. Policemen, paramilitary personnel and NCC cadets will offer a guard of honour to the CM.

“This year, the ceremony will be simple and not many people will be invited. No one will be allowed without mask and everyone has to follow social distancing norm,” said an official.

The Chief Minister’s medal will be conferred on Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Murli Dhar and DC (Central Division) Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam for their commendable service. The MHA has advised to keep digital technology in mind for maximum participation.

