Centre’s panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

Saturday, March 13, 2021
The commission, which was established by the Centre in October last year, has shut down as the ordinance under which it was set up has lapsed.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 13, 2021 1:47:34 pm
The central government’s Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.

The commission, which was established by the Centre in October last year, has shut down as the ordinance under which it was set up has lapsed.

Talking to PTI, Union Environment Secretary R P Gupta said since the ordinance was not introduced in Parliament within six weeks of its convention, it has lapsed and consequently, the commission also stands shut.

“The ordinance never became an Act. Any ordinance has to be introduced within six weeks of the convening of Parliament. It did not happen, so the ordinance has lapsed and hence, the commission is dissolved,” he said.

The commission was headed by M M Kutty, a former secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

