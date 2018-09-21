Centre’s muscular policy not working in Jammu & Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (File) Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti (File)

Condemning the abduction and killing of three policemen in Shopian district on Friday, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the rising incidents of militant attacks on police personnel is proof that the “Centre’s muscular policy” is not working in the state and dialogue seemed a “distant dream for now”.

The bodies of three policemen were found in an orchard in Shopian, hours after they were abducted from their homes in the early hours of the morning.

Police sources told The Indian Express that they were abducted from two villages of the district late Thursday night. A Jammu-Kashmir police spokesperson, meanwhile, added that they were gathering information from the ground. The policemen have been identified as Kulwant Singh, Nisar Ahmad and Firdous Ahmad.

“Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward, seems to be a distant dream for now,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

“Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & (and) condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims,” the PDP president added.

The slain policemen have been identified as Nissar Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Kuchay and Kuldeep Singh.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs rubbished media reports that a few SPOs have put in their papers after the latest killings. “Reports have appeared in a section of media that some SPOs in Jammu-Kashmir have resigned. The J&K police has confirmed that these reports are untrue and motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements,” the ministry said in a statement.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd