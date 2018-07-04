Centre’s MSP hike historic move, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the Centre’s decision to raise the MSP of kharif crops and described it as a “historic and great step” towards doubling the farmers’ income.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the promise of giving farmers’ minimum support price 1.5 times higher than the production cost. He said the announcement of increase in MSP of all major crops for 2018-19 was historic. “1.5 times MSP of production cost will bring huge relief to our farmers. It is a great step towards doubling farmer’s income,” he said.

State Agriculture minister Sadabhau Khot also welcomed the moved. Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Khot said, “It is a historic decision and a big step towards stopping farmers’ suicides. The crops will now get a good price and the farmer will be able to cover his cost of production.”

