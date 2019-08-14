Centre’s move on Kashmir unconstitutional, says Priyanka Gandhi

Breaking her silence on the scrapping of J&K special status and bifurcation of the state, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday called the move “unconstitutional” and “against principles of democracy”. She also said the opinion of Congress leaders on the issue was not divided.

“…the manner in which this has been done is completely unconstitutional and against all the principles of democracy. There are rules to be followed when such things are done, those rules have not been followed. The Congress will always fight for the Constitution and for democracy,” Priyanka told mediapersons at Umbha village in Sonbhadra district, where she had gone to meet the families of those killed in the July 17 firing.

Asked whether opinions of Congress leaders were divided, including those of senior leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, she said, “There is no difference of opinion in the Congress on the issue, and the opinion of the Congress is very clear, which was given as a statement after the CWC met on the issue. What has happened has been done by rejecting the Constitution, and Congress has always fought for the Constitution…” She added, “Scindia ji is part of CWC and has signed the statement. All have agreed. In our party, it is not that just one voice is heard, while others are suppressed, like in BJP.”

Priyanka spent an hour and a half in Umbha and assured the victims’ families all help “till they get their land back”. She told mediapersons that she had come to know about police registering “false cases” against 80-90 villagers. Demanding withdrawal of such cases, she said: “We will stand with these people till they get their land back. They are still being harassed by the administration and government… They have pressed charges under Goonda Act on women.”