Centre’s millet procurement may fall short of target; just 17% of approved quantity procured

The Centre’s millets procurement may fall short of its intended target as only 17 per cent of the approved quantity of 13.28 lakh metric tonnes of millets and coarse grains for the kharif marketing season (KMS) 2022-23 has been procured so far, it is learnt.

According to sources, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had approved a quantity of 13.28 lakh metric tonnes of millets and coarse grain including bajra, jowar, ragi and maize to be procured from nine states during KMS 2022-23, out of which only 17 per cent (2.33 lakh metric tonnes) has been a procured till February 22, 2023.

Incidentally, out of these nine states, seven are BJP ruled – Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The other two are Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The pace of procurement of millets and coarse grain has been slower in all these states.

Sources say that against the approved quantity of 13.28 LMT, the millet and coarse grain procurement figure may reach 7.43 LMT during KMS 2022-23. While no reason has been given for lower than the approved procurement quantity of millets and coarse grains, the Food Ministry said Thursday that the “expected” procurement of coarse grains/millets (Shree Anna) is 7.50 LMT during the KMS 2022-23 (Kharif & Rabi) as against actual procurement of 6.30 LMT during KMS 2021-22.

According to sources, out of the total approved quantity of 13.28 LMT for millets and coarse grain procurement during KMS 2022-23, the maximum quantity of 7 LMT (2 LMT jowar and 5 LMT ragi) was to be procured from Karnataka. However, now the ministry expects the millet procurement from the state to remain lower – at 6 LMT (jowar 1 LMT and ragi 5 LMT).

Among the other states expected to record a lower procurement, Uttar Pradesh is expected to procure only 0.43 LMT of millets and coarse grains against the approved quantity of 1.5 LMT. In Madhya Pradesh, procurement of jowar and bajra is expected to remain at 258 metric tonnes against 1.80 LMT. In Gujarat also, procurement of maize and bajra is expected to be about 766 metric tonnes against an approved quantity of 30,000 metric tonnes. In Maharashtra too, the combined procurement figure of jowar, bajra, maize and ragi is expected to remain only 1,698 metric tonnes against an approved quantity of 61,075 metric tonnes.

The slow pace of millet procurement is significant in view of the government’s focus on promoting coarse foodgrains. In the last KMS (2021-22), the millet procurement figure stood at 6.3 LMT. The Food Ministry had taken several initiatives to promote millets and coarse grains under the Public Distribution System (PDS). This includes enhancement of distribution period/shelf life of millets up to six months for maize, nine months for jowar/bajra and 10 months for ragi from the existing three months.

However, despite these measures, the procurement of millets and coarse grains has remained low so far. Now the Centre has asked states to include millet distribution in government schemes like Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Mid-Day Meal. This was conveyed by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to the states and Union Territories in a conference on Wednesday.

In the conference of food ministers of states & UTs, senior food ministry officials expressed their “expectations” from states regarding increasing distribution of millets under various government programmes.

In a presentation made to the state ministers, a Food Ministry official said, “Seeing the nutritional benefits of millets, all the States are requested to include millet distribution in TDS/ICDS/ PM-Poshan/ MDM etc.”

“Millet-producing States to enhance procurement and distribution of millets year by year,” stated the presentation shared with the state officials. It added, ”Non-millet producing States can place their demand by July every year, so that procuring States can be informed to procure.”

It further said, “Karnataka Millet Mission – State Government has planned to increase consumption of millets up to 50% of NFS allocation in next 3 years. Other States to follow Karnataka Millet Mission.”

The ministry’s move comes at a time when the Centre is pushing millets. The United Nations, at India’s initiative, has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has described millets as “Shree Anna”. In her Budget speech, while describing various types of millets as Shree Anna, Sitharaman said they have been “an integral part of our food for centuries”. “I acknowledge with pride the huge service done by small farmers in contributing to the health of fellow citizens by growing these Shree Anna,” she said.

“Now to make India a global hub for Shree Anna, the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad will be supported as the Centre of Excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level,” Sitharaman added.