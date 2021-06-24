Centre’s info to states: In under 2 months, private hospitals got 2 crore Covishield jabs, 1.08 crore still left

An official said the data of vaccine stock is based on information declared by private sector to the government. (Express Photo)

Private hospitals across the country have 1.08 crore Covishield vaccine doses as pending stock, according to a presentation by the Centre to the states on Tuesday.

Together, these hospitals purchased 1.97 crore doses of Covishield from May 1 to June 22 under the open market policy, which allows them to purchase up to 25 per cent of total vaccine supply available in the country.

Of 1.97 crore doses, the data show, they have administered 88.9 lakh doses as of June 22 — an average of 1.71 lakh doses per day.

An official said the data of vaccine stock is based on information declared by private sector to the government.

The maximum pending stock is with Maharashtra (26.33 lakh doses; it also purchased the most), followed by Karnataka (16.74 lakh) and West Bengal (16.65 lakh). Data for Covaxin was not shared in the meeting, but officials said its quantity is much smaller and will not change the trend.

According to the data, hospitals in Maharashtra purchased 52.69 lakh doses, and at 26.36 lakh have used nearly half of it. Private sector in Karnataka has utilised 47.12 per cent (14.93 lakh) of 31.68 lakh doses, West Bengal used 38 per cent (10.24 lakh) of 26.90 lakh doses, and Delhi 33.9 per cent (5.40 lakh) of 15.89 lakh doses purchased in this period, according to the Centre.

Ten states — West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi — have 89 per cent of the total pending stock in the private sector.

The lowest utilisation by the private sector — or less than 10 per cent — has been recorded in Mizoram, Bihar, Manipur and Puducherry. This, despite the fact that these states procured less than 25,000 doses each.

The data show Daman and Diu’s private sector managed to buy only 150 doses, and used 55 of them. Maximum utilisation in the private sector has been seen in Goa, Gujarat and Haryana — these states utilised 63-69 per cent of their stock. While hospitals in Goa procured only 15,650 doses, Gujarat and Haryana bought 3.89 lakh and 6.50 lakh doses, respectively.

Across India 4,000 to 5,000 private sessions for inoculation are held every day. Maharashtra has 400-500 sessions by the private sector, followed by Karnataka (300-400), West Bengal (200-300), and Delhi (100-150). This includes corporate, vaccination camps in residential complexes, and Covid vaccination centres within hospitals. Private immunisation proportion is 40-50 percent of daily immunisation in Maharashtra, while UP with less than 100 private sessions a day is more dependent on government centres for bulk of vaccination. UP’s private sector bought 9.59 lakh doses and administered 38.2 per cent of them.