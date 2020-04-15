Centre’s full wage order may push industry into bankruptcy: Amarinder

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider directives to industry and commercial establishments to pay full wages to their workers during the lockdown period, saying it may push them into bankruptcy.

In a letter to Modi, Amarinder urged the Centre to look for innovative solutions to protect the interests of workers without causing irreparable damage to industry and commercial establishments.

In an order issued on March 29 under The Disaster Management Act, the Union Home Ministry had said, “…all the employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments, shall make payment of wages to their workers, at their workplace, on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown.”

Amarinder said that this “part of the order” needs reconsideration as “this will have huge financial implications for industry as well as shops and commercial establishments in the state and may push them to bankruptcy as the income of most of these units has completely stopped due to lockdown”.

Amarinder termed as imperative the re-examination of the matter by the Centre. He said the Centre should explore some innovative solutions “whereby the interests of the workers can be protected without impairing the financial health of commercial and industrial units beyond repair”.

Pointing out that the Punjab government had written separately to the Union Labour Ministry on the issue, he also urged Modi to advise the ministry to take early action in this regard.

