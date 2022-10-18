‘PM Modi with rapists’: Rahul Gandhi slams release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

A day after the Gujarat government disclosed that the Centre approved the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Modi supports rapists in reality even though he talks about respecting women from the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the pleas challenging remission of sentence and release of 11 convicts in case on November 29.

“He talks about women respect from Red Fort, but in realty he is with the rapists. Difference between Prime Minister’s promises and intentions are clear. He has only cheated women,” tweeted Gandhi.

लाल किले से महिला सम्मान की बात लेकिन असलियत में ‘बलात्कारियों’ का साथ। प्रधानमंत्री के वादे और इरादे में अंतर साफ है, PM ने महिलाओं के साथ सिर्फ छल किया है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 18, 2022

In an affidavit filed in response to the petitions challenging the remission granted to the convicts in Bilkis Bano case, the Gujarat government on Monday said it decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as they had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good” and the Centre had also “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”. The state also said that the “Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai” and “the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay”, had, in March last year, opposed the early release of the prisoners.

Also reacting to the Gujarat government affidavit, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said he is not surprised about the government’s decision. “Not surprised any more at what this government does : Granting remission to rapists-murderers,” Sibal tweeted.

Next CJI Not surprised any more at what this government does : Granting remission to rapists-murderers Not surprised any more by what the court does : Stays acquittal in a special hearing on a Saturday Will there be a new dawn when Chandrachud J takes over ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 18, 2022

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said ‘shame would be too mild to condemn the sickness,’ as the Gujarat government and Union Home Ministry went ahead with their decision to release the convicts even though CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai said no. In letters to the superintendent of Godhra sub-jail, the CBI official had said the offence committed was “heinous, grave and serious” and hence they “cannot be released prematurely and no leniency may be given” to them.

Shame would be too mild a word to condemn this sickness. https://t.co/7lXep878q3 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 18, 2022

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis was pregnant at the time. On August 15, the Gujarat government released all the 11 convicts in the case, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008, citing a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant them remission on grounds of “good behaviour”.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed accused the BJP government for fastracking the the early release rape convicts while many journalists and activists are in jail for years.