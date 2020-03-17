Centre working on policy for senior citizens, says minister Thaawarchand Gehlot

The Bill provides that every police station must have at least one official to deal with issues related to senior citizens. It also has a provision to ask state governments to constitute a special police unit for senior citizens in every district. The Bill provides that every police station must have at least one official to deal with issues related to senior citizens. It also has a provision to ask state governments to constitute a special police unit for senior citizens in every district.

The Centre is working on a national policy for senior citizens, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot announced in Lok Sabha on Monday. He was replying to the debate on the Demands for Grants for his ministry.

The proposed policy, he said, will improve the existing law on the welfare of senior citizens. Gehlot said Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which had several new provisions for the welfare of the elderly, was being examined by the standing committee. The Bill provides that every police station must have at least one official to deal with issues related to senior citizens. It also has a provision to ask state governments to constitute a special police unit for senior citizens in every district.

The National Policy on Older Persons had been announced in 1999. The new policy also seeks to incorporate issues like financial and food security, healthcare and nutrition, safety and security and housing. It also takes into account demographic and socio-economic changes. Gehlot said the number of beneficiaries for welfare schemes had increased under the NDA government and the budgetary allocations had been properly utilised.

The House later passed the demands through a voice vote.Gehlot rejected the Congress charge that the government had not provided money for schemes for weaker sections. He maintained that a few schemes had been amalgamated for better results. The ministry had become active in the last five years and had taken several historic decisions, he said.

