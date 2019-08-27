Centre withdraws SPG cover for Manmohan Singh

The Centre on Monday formally withdrew Special Protection Group (SPG) security given to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

An order to this effect was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which stated that the Congress leader would henceforth be protected by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the Z-plus category.

MHA sources said Singh’s security has been downgraded based on report from intelligence agencies, which do not perceive threat of an attack on him grave enough to warrant SPG cover.

“The current security cover review is a periodical and professional exercise based on threat perception that is purely based on professional assessment by security agencies. Dr Manmohan Singh continues to have Z-plus security cover,” an MHA spokesperson said.

Sources said this was not the first time that a former Prime Minister was losing SPG cover, and that SPG cover of former PMs such as H D Deve Gowda, I K Gujaral and PV Narasimha Rao had been withdrawn during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The government gave SPG cover to Vajpayee until his death last year; he was confined to his home for the last several years.

Sources said Manmohan Singh and his security detail had been informed on Sunday that his SPG protection was being withdrawn, and a formal order was released on Monday. “He will get Z-plus security of CRPF,” an MHA official said. CRPF sources, however, said they are yet to receive formal orders for takeover of Singh’s security.