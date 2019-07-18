Toggle Menu
Centre will set up India House for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijijuhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/centre-will-set-up-india-house-for-athletes-at-tokyo-olympics-kiren-rijiju-5834830/

Centre will set up India House for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

“I am confident that Indian athletes will perform better than in the previous games in 2020,” Rijiju said, while replying to the debate on Demands for Grants to his ministry .

Kiren Rijiju, India House at Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympics Kiren Rijiju, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian express
Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: PTI)

The Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports will set up an “India House” during the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 to cater to the needs of participating Indian athletes, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

“I am confident that Indian athletes will perform better than in the previous games in 2020,” Rijiju said, while replying to the debate on Demands for Grants to his ministry .

Rijiju said the government had also decided to do away with distinction between athletes based on seniority. The minister said that during a visit to a sports centre, he had come across cases where there were monetary slabs for food for junior and senior athletes. “We will set up an India House in Tokyo that will take care of the food needs of the Indian athletes. Indian food will be made available to them. The preparations are on,” the minister said.

There will be regular inspections every six months to ensure that sports facilities managed by the government are up to the mark and officials found responsible for any shortcomings will be pulled up, he said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress raises China transgression, Rajnath Singh says borders secure
2 J-K: Prohibitory orders imposed at Pakal Dul hydel project site in Kishtwar
3 Harish Salve hails verdict, says ICJ protected Jadhav from being executed