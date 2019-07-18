Centre will set up India House for athletes at Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

The Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports will set up an “India House” during the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 to cater to the needs of participating Indian athletes, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Lok Sabha Wednesday.

“I am confident that Indian athletes will perform better than in the previous games in 2020,” Rijiju said, while replying to the debate on Demands for Grants to his ministry .

Rijiju said the government had also decided to do away with distinction between athletes based on seniority. The minister said that during a visit to a sports centre, he had come across cases where there were monetary slabs for food for junior and senior athletes. “We will set up an India House in Tokyo that will take care of the food needs of the Indian athletes. Indian food will be made available to them. The preparations are on,” the minister said.

There will be regular inspections every six months to ensure that sports facilities managed by the government are up to the mark and officials found responsible for any shortcomings will be pulled up, he said.