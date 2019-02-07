Centre vs Mamata: MHA asks Bengal govt to punish cops who took part in dharna

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday asked the West Bengal government to take action against the five IPS officers who took part in dharna with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to protest the CBI’s raid at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence.

Sources told The Indian Express that the government is also contemplating withdrawing medals conferred on officers for meritorious services. It may also remove names of the delinquent officers from the empanelled list/bar them for a certain period from serving in the Central government.

The Centre will also issue an advisory to all the States and Union Territories to ensure that officers of uniformed forces adhere to conduct rules and maintain decorum.

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening ended her ‘Save India’ dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata after consulting with other opposition parties and said although the dharna has been called off, after a “very positive order” from the Supreme Court, the “protest will continue”.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was present at the dharna site when Banerjee announced her decision to call it off.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also at the venue and said Banerjee is fighting the whole Opposition’s fight.

Banerjee said: “This is not the Trinamool’s dharna. This is a political ‘satyagrah’ — it was organised to save our democracy, to save our Constitution, to save our federal structure, to save the IAS officers, administrative officers, and to save the country. When we are fighting a battle collectively, I cannot take a decision without consulting all the parties of United India.”