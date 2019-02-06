Centre vs Mamata: Didi ends dharna, says Delhi next stop

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening ended her ‘Save India’ dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata after consulting with other opposition parties and said although the dharna has been called off, after a “very positive order” from the Supreme Court, the “protest will continue”.

Advertising

Banerjee, who sat on dharna on Sunday evening to protest the CBI’s raid at Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence, announced that her protest will continue in Delhi on February 13-14.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was present at the dharna site when Banerjee announced her decision to call it off.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also at the venue and said Banerjee is fighting the whole Opposition’s fight. Banerjee said: “This is not the Trinamool’s dharna. This is a political ‘satyagrah’ — it was organised to save our democracy, to save our Constitution, to save our federal structure, to save the IAS officers, administrative officers, and to save the country. When we are fighting a battle collectively, I cannot take a decision without consulting all the parties of United India.”

Maintaining that her stand was “vindicated” by the Supreme Court order, Banerjee said, “The court has clearly said there can be no coercive action or arrest. They have repeated what they had said earlier, about meeting at a neutral place. We will abide by that. Rajeev Kumar, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, had written five letters to CBI, saying he is ready to meet at a mutual place. But the CBI went to his residence on a Sunday evening to arrest him.

Advertising

“The Supreme Court clearly said today that he cannot be arrested. Our police have already initiated action to respond to the Supreme Court order. The court has rejected the contempt of court allegation against us.” She said, “Mr Prime Minister, please resign from Delhi and go back to Gujarat, if the people (in Gujarat) elect you.”