Centre using force to stifle voices of dissent in Kashmir: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of using “brute force” to stifle the voices of dissent in Kashmir.

“What is going on in Kashmir? The government is using brute force to scuttle all voices of dissent in the Valley. They have shut down the media. They have silenced everybody using the power of gun,” she said while addressing the foundation day programme of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, her party’s students’ wing.

Slamming the CPM for not hitting the streets to address the plight of Kashmiris, she said, “The CPM had once come out on the streets of Kolkata protesting against the war in Vietnam, shouting the slogan, ‘Amar naam tomar naam Vietnam, Vietnam’ (My name, your name, Vietnam, Vietnam)… They are scared of the BJP and that’s why not hitting the streets to address the plight of Kashmiris.”

Banerjee also said that the decision to abrogate some provisions of Article 370 should have been taken in consultation with all stakeholders. “You (Centre) have forced the decision on Kashmir,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mamata said important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who are acting as “yes men” of the government.

“All the institutions are headed by retired persons, who have no accountability. They are just following orders of the government like yes men,” she said.