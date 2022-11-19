Centre using ED, CBI, I-T as ‘Trishul’ against non-BJP govts: CPI(M)’s Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Saturday accused the Centre of attacking the constitutional structure of the country and “using ED, CBI and income tax department as its ‘Trishul’ (trident)” against governments of non-BJP parties in states.

Speaking to media persons at the Left party’s headquarters here, Karat said, “The ‘Trishul’ is being used until people from opposition bow down before the BJP.” She said that what Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is facing is “not a question of one person but it is an attack on constitutional place of opposition in a democratic country”.

Soren was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over nine-and-half-hours on Thursday in connection with its investigation into an alleged illegal mining case.

“I condemn it,” the CPI(M) politburo member said.

She also alleged that the Centre is “using the post of governor as part of its agenda to destabilise the non-BJP governments” in states.

“Now, all opposition parties should unite and go to people to protect the Constitution and the federalism of the country,” she added.