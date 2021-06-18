Centre trying to bulldoze Twitter since they can’t control it, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came down heavily on the Centre over its “efforts to control” Twitter.

Addressing the media at Nabanna, she said “I condemn it. Since they can’t control Twitter, they are trying to bulldoze it. They (Centre) are trying to do so with everyone they are unable to manage.” The CM claimed her government, too, was being subjected to a similar treatment by the Centre. “They can’t control me and that is why they are trying to bulldoze my government as well,” Mamata said.The networking platform has lost its ‘safe harbour’ shield in India over non-compliance with IT rules and failure to appoint key personnel mandated under new guidelines. It will now be liable for action under the Indian Penal Code for third-party unlawful content.

Twitter and Twitter India have been named as accused in an FIR in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for their alleged failure to contain and stop a video and tweets with potential to create communal disharmony.