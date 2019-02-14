Centre trying to break Muslim majority status of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the Centre is trying to “break the Muslim majority character” of the state and warned that such a move will have “dangerous consequences”.

“You (Centre) are trying to break the Muslim majority character of the state. We will not let it happen. Its consequences would be very dangerous,” she said at a press meet in Srinagar. “We want to tell, not only to the Governor but also the Government of India, that you are playing with fire,” she said.

Mufti put her weight behind the people of Kargil and demanded that the divisional headquarters in Ladakh should be based in Leh and Kargil on a rotational basis. She also demanded separate divisions for Pir Panjal and Chenab valley in the Jammu province. “Otherwise, it would mean that you have a hidden agenda,” she said.

“You want to disempower the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir; you want to divide them into separate compartments, into Shia-Sunni, into Kashmiri-Punjabi, into Gujjar and Pahari,” she said.

She warned of agitation in the Pir Panjal and Chenab valley regions of Jammu if they are not given divisional status.

The former Chief Minister, who was flanked by senior party leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Khurshid Alam, accused Governor Satya Pal Malik of “running the agenda of BJP”.

“It seems that the agenda that we (PDP) didn’t allow BJP to implement. that BJP agenda is being implemented by the Governor,” she alleged.

“Their priorities are wrong. The priority of Governor and Central government should be that the nomads of Jammu who haven’t got any land rights even after so many years of Independence get the rights. Whatever good work we did, they are reversing it. They are creating a division in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Mufti said it has been a long-pending demand of the party that the mortal remains of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru be returned. “When he was not executed, Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) sahib wrote to the President seeking pardon for him,” she said. “After his execution, we have been asking for return of his mortal remains.”

On Monday, PDP Rajya Sabha member Fayaz Ahmad Mir wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking return of the mortal remains of Guru.