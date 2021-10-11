Centre approves transfer of seven HC judges

The Centre on Monday approved transfer of seven high court judges, accepting the recommendations of Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana made on September 16.

The collegium had recommended the transfer of 18 high court judges, five chief justices of high courts and the appointment of 8 Chief Justices of high courts. While the appointments and transfers of chief justices of high courts were cleared by the Centre this month, at least 11 transfers are still pending. Since CJI Ramana took office in April, the collegium has made 106 recommendations for the appointment of high court judges.

The seven judges transferred were Justice Ranjan Gupta from Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Patna High Court; Justice T.S. Sivagnanam from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court; Justice Sureshwar Thakur from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice P.B. Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna High Court; Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna High Court; Justice T Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura High Court; Justice Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand High Court.