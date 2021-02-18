Centre to top court: No link between flash floods, Uttarakhand projects

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman that the contentions of the Chairman of the High Power Committee (HPC) on the Char Dham Project, Ravi Chopra, linking the floods with the highway development, are incorrect.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that there was no link between the Char Dham Highway development project in Uttarakhand and the recent flash floods on Dhauliganga river which took many lives.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman that the contentions of the Chairman of the High Power Committee (HPC) on the Char Dham Project, Ravi Chopra, linking the floods with the highway development, are incorrect.

The AG said Chopra had on his own written a letter to the government and that he will submit the Defence Ministry’s response in writing. The bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and B R Gavai, asked him to submit the same in two weeks.

The HPC is monitoring the project meant to widen 889 km of hill roads to provide all-weather connectivity between major pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand. The project is also considered strategically important as it will make troop movement easier in areas closer to the China border.