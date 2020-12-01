Centre to test vaccine monitor software in three states

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with all the states and Union Territories on Monday where Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday said the state government was fully prepared for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Union government will be conducting the test-run of Co-Win software, designed to monitor the Covid-19 vaccination programme across the country, in Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with all the states and Union Territories on Monday where Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday said the state government was fully prepared for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“A test-run of Co-Win software developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be conducted first in Haryana and two other states due to their preparedness…” Vardhan said.

“Besides this, the DGPs of the States were also directed to strictly implement the norms of wearing masks,” a state government spokesperson said.

