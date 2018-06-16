Centre to take call on ceasefire extension in Jammu & Kashmir: Hansraj Ahir

“We want peace, we are not trigger-happy, but that does not mean we will not respond to ceasefire violations,” he said. “We want peace, we are not trigger-happy, but that does not mean we will not respond to ceasefire violations,” he said.

Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Friday said the people of Kashmir wanted the ceasefire, announced on account of Ramzan, to be extended and security operations suspended, but the final call on the matter would be taken by the Centre. “The people of Kashmir are happy and they want the (security) operations to remain suspended. We are committed to keeping the people happy and safe and secure our country from any kind of threat. We will do whatever is needed to achieve that goal,” he told reporters at the state BJP office here.

Stating that the Centre would decide on whether to extend the ceasefire and suspend the operations in the Valley, the Union minister of state for home affairs said, “We want peace, we are not trigger-happy, but that does not mean we will not respond to ceasefire violations.” He added that the Centre had announced the ceasefire keeping in mind the holy month of Ramzan, but Pakistan had time and again violated it.

“Our priority is to keep the people of our country happy and safe. Kashmir has been burning for decades due to terrorist activities. We have always given a befitting reply to the terror tactics of Pakistan,” he said.

Shujaat Bukhari, the editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper, was gunned down in Srinagar yesterday. The killing of the journalist, who was on his way to an iftar party, came just before the Centre’s Ramzan ceasefire ended, triggering a debate on whether the government should resume the operations against militants in the Kashmir Valley.

