Centre to Supreme Court: Aadhaar not must on CoWIN for Covid jab

With the Centre clarifying that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the CoWIN portal to avail vaccination facility, and that it is only one of the nine documents that can be used for the purpose, the Supreme Court on Monday asked all authorities concerned to follow the government policy.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was hearing a petition, which contended that Aadhaar card is being insisted upon for administering Covid-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

“Pursuant to this court’s order dated October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has filed an affidavit which records that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal and one of the nine identity documents can be produced…,” the bench pointed out.

Among the nine identity documents are passport, driving licence, PAN card, voter’s identity card and ration card.