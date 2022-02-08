scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 07, 2022
Breaking News

Centre to Supreme Court: Aadhaar not must on CoWIN for Covid jab

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was hearing a petition, which contended that Aadhaar card is being insisted upon for administering Covid-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 8, 2022 3:49:46 am
A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was hearing a petition, which contended that Aadhaar card is being insisted upon for administering Covid-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

With the Centre clarifying that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on the CoWIN portal to avail vaccination facility, and that it is only one of the nine documents that can be used for the purpose, the Supreme Court on Monday asked all authorities concerned to follow the government policy.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant was hearing a petition, which contended that Aadhaar card is being insisted upon for administering Covid-19 vaccination on the CoWIN portal.

“Pursuant to this court’s order dated October 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has filed an affidavit which records that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for registration on CoWIN portal and one of the nine identity documents can be produced…,” the bench pointed out.

Among the nine identity documents are passport, driving licence, PAN card, voter’s identity card and ration card.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement