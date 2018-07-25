Centre to states: Set up special task force to curb lynching incidents

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Following the Supreme Court directives to check incidents of lynching, the Centre has asked all states to appoint a superintendent of police-level officer in each district, set up a special task force for gathering intelligence and closely monitor social media contents to prevent attacks over child-lifting or cattle smuggling suspicions.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the Union Home Ministry had said wherever it is found that a police officer or an officer of the district administration has failed to comply with the directions to prevent, investigate and facilitate expeditious trial of any such crime of mob violence and lynching, it should be considered as an act of deliberate negligence and misconduct, and strong action must be taken against the official concerned.

“Incidents of violence and lynching by mobs in some parts of the country, fuelled by various kinds of rumours and unverified news, such as child lifting, theft, cattle smuggling etc, are a matter of serious concern. Such instances of persons taking the law in their own hands run against the basic tenets of the rule of law,” an advisory sent to chief secretaries and DGPs of the states and Union Territories (UT) said.

“All state governments, UT administrations and their law enforcement agencies are requested to implement the directions of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit. A detailed report on the action taken in the matter may please be sent to the ministry at the earliest,” it added.

This is the second advisory to be issued on the matter within a month. The move comes in the wake of constitution of a Group of Ministers, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and a committee, headed by the Union home secretary, to suggest a legal framework to check incidents of lynching.

