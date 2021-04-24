Centre to states: Provide security to oxygen tankers, treat them as ambulances

Amid the continued struggle to supply oxygen to hospitals and allegations of certain states stalling oxygen tankers, the Centre has written to all states to provide security to these vehicles and to treat them as ambulances for quick transport.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday also held a meeting over oxygen shortage in the country and issued directions for smooth supply of the same based on requirements of various states, sources said.

“An Expert Group is optimizing and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various States and UTs, keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen,” a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to all states and UTs, reiterating MHA’s Thursday order where the Centre directed states to strictly abide by the oxygen supply plan chalked out by a central panel and to not stall supply of oxygen to any state.

In its order, MHA had invoked the Disaster Management Act, making wilful inhibition of supply a punishable offence, and made district magistrates and SPs responsible for smooth transport of oxygen tankers.