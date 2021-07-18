Centre to set up cultural centre in Kurukshetra

scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Further, the Centre and the Haryana government will work together to expand and develop 'International Surajkund Craft Mela' into a grand affair.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 18, 2021 2:53:18 am
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

The Haryana government has got in-principle approval to set up a cultural centre in Kurukshetra from the central government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday. Further, the Centre and the Haryana government will work together to expand and develop ‘International Surajkund Craft Mela’ into a grand affair.

Khattar held talks with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi during the day. In-principle approval to set up a ‘North Zone Cultural Centre’ in Kurukshetra has been given by the central government, the chief minister said. Currently, there is a ‘North Zone Cultural Centre’ in Patiala.

A detailed project description of a museum to be established at Jyotisar in Kurukshetra has been submitted by the Haryana government.

