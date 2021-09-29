Centre to set up 105 honey testing labs: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said Tuesday that the quality of honey is a major concern in India, for which five large-scale Regional Honey Testing Labs and 100 Mini Honey Testing Labs are being set up in the country. He stated that there is a need for Indian honey to stand at par with international standards.

Launching ‘AMUL Honey– a product of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. with active cooperation from National Bee Board –, in New Delhi, the minister stated: “With the quality standards maintained by AMUL Honey, it will showcase the good quality of Indian honey in the international market and help in increasing the export of quality Indian honey.”

Tomar insisted the central government will provide all necessary support for the promotion and development of beekeeping in the country. According to the officials, keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) is being implemented in the country for the betterment of the livelihood of marginal farmers and doubling income of farmers/ beekeepers through beekeeping with the budgetary allocation of Rs.500 crores.

Union ministers, Parshottam Rupala, Kailash Choudhary, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, senior IAS officer Abhilaksh Likhi and executive director of National Bee Board, Dr. Naveen Kumar Patle were present on this occasion.

Recently, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also directed the officers to aim to enhance the production of honey by 10 times by 2030. He also directed officers to motivate as many as 5,000 farmers to start beekeeping for which the State will provide help.