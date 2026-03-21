Stung by massive cost escalation in Phase 1, Centre to scrutinise ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission works costing over Rs 100 crore

Launched in August 2019, JJM aimed to deliver 55 litres per capita per day drinking water to all rural households in the country by 2024. (Representative Image)

Amid concerns over the inflated cost of works undertaken in the first phase of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Centre is set to undertake a cost rationalisation exercise by scrutinising projects costing over Rs 100 crore, before release of funds to states, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, the nodal ministry for implementation of the JMM, informed states about the proposed cost rationalisation and apportionment on March 14 – four days after the Union Cabinet approved extension of the JJM till 2028, with an additional outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

The ministry informed the states that projects costing Rs 100 crore and above and schemes addressing urban/sectoral water demand or higher service levels shall be scrutinized by the Central Public Health & Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO).