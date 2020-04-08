Centre to SC: road closure row between Kerala, Karnataka resolved

The court disposed of an appeal by the Karnataka government against an April 1 order of Kerala HC asking it to open the roads so that patients from Kasaragod could access medical facilities in Mangaluru. (File) The court disposed of an appeal by the Karnataka government against an April 1 order of Kerala HC asking it to open the roads so that patients from Kasaragod could access medical facilities in Mangaluru. (File)

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the row between Karnataka and Kerala over the closure of roads between Mangaluru and Kasaragod has been resolved.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices S K Kaul and Deepak Gupta that the Union Home Secretary was told in a joint video conference with authorities concerned that the states “have agreed to a protocol for facilitating the free movement of patients for medical treatment at the inter-state border at Talapadi”.

The court disposed of an appeal by the Karnataka government against an April 1 order of Kerala HC asking it to open the roads so that patients from Kasaragod could access medical facilities in Mangaluru.

