Centre to SC: If parents in NRC, kids won’t be sent to detention camps

Attorney General of India K K Venugopal assured the Supreme Court on Monday that children excluded in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be sent to detention centres in Assam for now if the names of their parents feature in the NRC.

“I cannot conceive children being sent to detention centres and being separated from their families. Children whose parents have been granted citizenship will not be sent to detention centres,” he said.

The law officer made the remarks before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, and Justices Suryakant and B R Gavai over a plea seeking protection of children who were left out of the NRC. The Centre sought four weeks’ time to file a response.

“Mr K K Venugopal, learned Attorney General for India, states that the children of parents who have been given citizenship through NRC, will not be separated from their parents and sent to detention centre in Assam pending decision of this application,” the court recorded the assurance in its order.

The court also sought an explanation from the Assam government over allegations that the new state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma made anti-immigrant and communal statements on social media before his appointment to oversee the NRC process in the state.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted Sarma’s Facebook posts that allegedly contained anti-Muslim statements.

“He should not be saying all these things. You will have to explain this,” the court observed while asking Sarma to either explain or withdraw his comments.

However, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told the court that since the NRC process had concluded, Sarma would have no role to play and his alleged bias would not impact the process. The court allowed four weeks for the Assam government to respond to the plea challenging Sarma’s appointment.

