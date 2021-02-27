Centre to release Rs 4,800 crore of food subsidy to Chhattisgarh soon

According to the Ministry, this has been communicated by the Food Minister Piyush Goyal to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a meeting on Friday.

The Centre will shortly release Rs 4,800 crore of food subsidy to Chhattisgarh, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Regarding the release of an admissible amount of food subsidy to the State, the claims received from the State Government have been processed and approximately Rs.4,800 crore will be released shortly.”

According to the Ministry, this has been communicated by the Food Minister Piyush Goyal to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a meeting on Friday.

The issue of acceptance of 40 Lakh metric tonnes of surplus rice in the state during Kharif marketing season 2020-21, was also discussed during the meeting.

“During the meeting, it was informed that procurement operations for the Central Pool including quantity to be procured is solely based on the MoU signed between Government of India, Food Corporation of India and the State Government concerned,” the Ministry said.

“It was clarified that the procurement operations for the Central Pool including quantity to be procured is based on the MoU signed between Government of India, Food Corporation of India and the State Government concerned,” it said.

“As per the condition stipulated in the MoU, if any State gives bonus/financial incentive in direct or indirect form, over and above MSP and if the overall procurement of the State is in excess of the total allocation to the State made by Government of India under TPDS/Other Welfare Schemes, such excess quantity will be treated outside the Central Pool and will not be taken over by FCI/GoI,” it added.

The Ministry further said that the quantum of rice to be procured from Chhattisgarh for the Central Pool has been capped at 24 Lakh MT, which is equivalent to the quantity allowed in previous years.