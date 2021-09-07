Centre to raise farmer database from 5.5 cr to 8 cr by Dec with help of states: Narendra Singh Tomar

The Centre has created a database of 5.5 crore farmers, which will be increased to 8 crore by December this year, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday.

Addressing the chief ministers’ conference on initiatives and schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare (MoAFW), held via video conferencing, Tomar asked the states to create their own database using the federated farmer database prepared by the Centre, and allow linkage to state land record data.

The ministry said in a statement, “The concept of farmers’ database was explained. A national farmer database is being created by taking data from existing schemes like PM-KISAN, soil health card and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.” It said Tomar also asked all states to study the Karnataka model, presented during the conference.

On the opening day of the two-day conference, CMs of around a dozen states joined the meeting.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers of State Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey and Additional Secretary, MoAFW, Vivek Agarwal were also present in the meeting.

“The objectives of the conference were to highlight the salient features of Aatmanirbhar Krishi and to enable States to enhance farmers’ income. It was also an occasion to share innovative initiatives undertaken by the States,” the statement said. “The discussion with the States centered around the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund set up to drive infrastructure investment. The recent modifications in the scheme were explained – the eligibility has been extended to APMSs/state agencies/ National and state federations of cooperatives/ FPOs and SHGs.”

“The need to make India self-reliant in edible oils and palms (oil) was stressed and the role of States was discussed. Digital agriculture and use of emerging technology for smart agriculture was also discussed,” it said.