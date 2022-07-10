Centre to incur ‘huge expense’ for Agnipath: Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi Saturday said that while several countries make military service compulsory, the Indian government has chosen to undertake a “huge expense” by bringing in the Agnipath scheme.

Lekhi was speaking at the book launch of “Swadhinta Sangram na 75 Shoorveero” which tells a page-long summary of 75 freedom fighters of India.

Pointing out that countries “such as Singapore, Israel” compulsorily “require children after their schooling to work with the army”, Lekhi said, “Here, the government is taking (recruiting) you officially and also paying you Rs 22 lakh in four years… Where else does one get Rs 22 lakh in four years? This is a huge expense that the government is undertaking.”

The Union minister further said people “attempting to spread false rumours” about the Agnipath scheme are probably the same people who were “spreading false rumours” during the Covid-19 pandemic about the vaccine.

“ It is not necessary that there is a ladai ka mahaul (war-like situation), but even without a war-like situation, there can be a disaster-like situation that the country sees frequently. So, if there are people trained (dealing with disasters) that work will be done,” Lekhi added.

Part of the event included 75 children dressed as the 75 freedom fighters who have been written about in the book.