Centre to focus on increasing share of natural gas in energy basket: Union minister

The Centre will focus on increasing the share of natural gas from 6 per cent to 15 per cent in India’s energy basket, Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, said in Pune on Saturday.

Pradhan made the comments after performing the ground-breaking ceremony of a CNG filling station of Torrent Gas at Jategaon near Pune on Saturday.

“The government of India has already taken various steps to increase the share of natural gas from 6 per cent to 15 per cent in India’s energy basket. The availability of natural gas in the region will promote the use of this cleaner and cheaper fuel among consumers. It will have a positive impact on the environment and benefit citizens at large,” he said.

At another event, Pradhan laid the foundation stone of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited’s (MNGL’s) corporate office and a model CNG station, at Sai Chowk in Balewadi. BJP MPs Girish Bapat and Amar Sable, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Usha Dhore were also present at the event.

Addressing MNGL employees at Balewadi, Pradhan said, “There is a need to do more to satisfy the need of Pune. I hope the services of MNGL will be highly effective in the city. I expect that MNGL will provide door-to-door service of natural gas through a mobile vehicle soon. India imports 75-80 per cent oil and gas of their need, which can be supplied from our country, and I can see that Pune can be the key centre for it.”

“There was already an office of MNGL, but it’s good to have a corporate office in an important city like Pune. I hope work on the modern corporate office will be completed soon,” added the Union minister.

