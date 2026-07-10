Centre to fence India-Myanmar border at Rs 31,000 crore

Addressing the Land Border District Superintendents of Police Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Amit Shah said the government was committed to curbing abnormal demographic growth caused by unnatural factors. (Photo Credit: MHA)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Thursday the government was fencing the 1,610-km stretch of the India-Myanmar border at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore as he cautioned against demographic changes in border areas.

India’s border security system, built around the Centre’s smart border vision, Shah said, would become the most modern in the world in the coming years, as he called for a shift from isolated border outposts to an integrated security grid.

Addressing the Land Border District Superintendents of Police Conference 2026 in New Delhi, he said the government was committed to curbing abnormal demographic growth caused by unnatural factors, adding that illegal infiltration was the primary cause of demographic changes in border areas.