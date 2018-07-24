Centre tells Supreme Court: ‘Can start live-streaming of court proceedings’

On the last date of hearing on July 9, the court had favoured live-streaming and sought a report containing guidelines which could be adopted for this. On the last date of hearing on July 9, the court had favoured live-streaming and sought a report containing guidelines which could be adopted for this.

THE CENTRE told the Supreme Court on Monday that it could start live-streaming of court proceedings in important cases on an experimental basis.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud that this could be tried for one to three months. He, however, added that only constitutional matters should be streamed live. Agreeing with him, Justice D Y Chandrachud said any such initiative “has to be tested for its technological stability”.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs seeking live-streaming of court proceedings. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who is one of the petitioners, said the court must ensure there is no unauthorised reproduction of the live-streaming. “Nobody should be able to take clips of it and no one should be permitted to put it to commercial use,” she said.

Jaising handed over a set of suggestions on making the live-streaming workable. The court asked the AG to look into this and file his response. “Let the matter be listed on 3.8.2018 to enable Mr K K Venugopal, learned Attorney General of India, to peruse and respond to the suggestions given by Ms Indira Jaising,” said the court.

On the last date of hearing on July 9, the court had favoured live-streaming and sought a report containing guidelines which could be adopted for this. The court said it was the “need of the hour”.

The AG was of the view that it would bring benefit litigants, and also reduce the rush in the court when important matters are heard. He said the experiment could begin with the CJI’s court and, after evaluating the advantages and disadvantages, could be introduced in other courts.

