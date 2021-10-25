scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Centre sends team to UP after IAF officer tests positive for Zika virus

The National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed on Sunday that the patient had tested positive for Zika virus.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 2:38:35 pm
ZikaThe case was reported from Kanpur district, health officials said on Sunday.

The Centre has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh where an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer tested positive for the Zika virus.

The case was reported from Kanpur district, health officials said on Sunday, adding that the process of contract tracing and monitoring of people’s health in the vicinity are already underway as per the protocols laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed on Sunday that the patient had tested positive for Zika virus.

Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF official had been admitted to the Air Force hospital a few days ago with some health issues, including fever and kidney disorder.

